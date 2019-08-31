Bianca Andreescu upends former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki at U.S. Open
Canadian tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu advanced to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Canadian tennis star to play 116th-ranked American Taylor Townsend in Round of 16
More to come
