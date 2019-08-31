Skip to Main Content
Bianca Andreescu upends former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki at U.S. Open
Tennis·New

Bianca Andreescu upends former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki at U.S. Open

Canadian tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu advanced to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Canadian tennis star to play 116th-ranked American Taylor Townsend in Round of 16

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns a shot during her third-round match at the U.S. Open against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on Saturday. The 19-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the Round of 16 against American qualifier Taylor Townsend. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Canadian tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu advanced to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

More to come

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.