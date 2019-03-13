Andreescu steamrolls 2-time major winner to reach semis, Raonic into quarters at BNP Paribas Open

If you weren't a Canadian tennis fan at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, you would have had a difficult time finding anything to watch.

First Denis Shapovalov, then Milos Raonic, and finally Bianca Andreescu took to the three big stadium courts at Indian Wells — all within 20 minutes of each other.

It turned out to be a rather successful afternoon, too, with a third-set loss by Shapovalov preventing a sweep on yet another big day for Canadian tennis.

Last on and first off was the surging Andreescu. The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was masterful in a 6-0, 6-1 dismantling of two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain, the No. 20 seed.

Andreescu is into the women's singles semifinals, the biggest result in her skyrocketing career.

As Andreescu was dominating on the main stadium court, the 13th-seeded Raonic was quietly making his way past unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-3 to reach the men's singles quarter-finals.

Milos Raonic returns a shot to Jan-Lennard Struff in his straight-set win on Wednesday. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

Struff had upset his German countryman Alexander Zverev, the No. 3 seed, earlier in the tournament.

Shapovalov, 19, couldn't quite make it a 3-0 day for Canadians, though. The No. 24 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., double-faulted on match point, falling 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3 to the unseeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Andreescu, meanwhile, was the story of the day from a Canadian perspective.

"It's incredible what I've achieved the last couple of months. I'm beyond grateful. And today I think I just played my best tennis — one of the best matches I've ever played," Andreescu said during her on-court interview after the victory. "It all comes down to good days and bad days, and today I had one of my best days."

Andreescu improves her won-loss record on the 2019 season to 26-3 and is guaranteed to move into the top 40 in the WTA Tour rankings.

Just 24 hours ago, she was a new arrival into the top 50.

The Canadian teen could meet another teen in the semifinals. Marketa Vondrousova, a 19-year-old Czech left-hander, was slated to face No. 6 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a quarter-final match Wednesday night, with the winner drawing Andreescu.

Bianca Andreescu acknowledges the fans after her upset win over Garbine Muguruza on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open. (Mark J. TerrillAssociated Press)

Andreescu needed just 52 minutes to get by Muguruza, who has had inconsistent results the last couple of seasons after winning the French Open in 2016 and a Wimbledon title in 2017.

She was the beneficiary of Serena Williams's retirement because of a viral illness in the third round. But in this match, she looked as she often has, when things aren't working: at sea, almost in despair.

Longtime coach Sam Sumyk came out twice for on-court coaching consults. He urged the Spaniard to fight. And he tried to offer options — mix up the pace, come to the net as early as possible in the point. Not only did nothing work, but Muguruza barely tried to change anything.

It took her more than 40 minutes to even get on the scoreboard as her younger opponent raced to a 6-0, 3-0 lead. Muguruza made 26 unforced errors in all, and won just 9-of-22 points on her first serve (and only 3-of-13 on her second serve). Andreescu broke her five of the six times she served.

"I just stayed focused right from the start. I didn't have anything to lose today, so I just went for it," Andreescu said. "I believe in myself, because I believe anything is possible."

Raonic, who is working with new coach Fabrice Santoro for the first time this week, has made it to at least the quarterfinals in his last five Indian Wells appearances.

The 28-year-old from Thornhill, Ont. was a semifinalist in 2018, losing to eventual champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina. In 2017, he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

The Andreescu and Raonic matches finished almost simultaneously, as their compatriot Shapovalov was still on court.

Raonic will play lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in a Thursday quarter-final.

Another Canadian, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, will team up with Chinese partner Yifan Xu to play their women's doubles semifinal Thursday.

All three will head to the Miami Open next week, where another Canadian teen, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, will play the qualifying. Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., also may have to qualify, unless there are two more withdrawals before qualifying starts early next week.

Andreescu, who received a wild card into Indian Wells, had her ranking high enough, at No. 70, at the Feb. 4 entry deadline for Miami. Therefore, she will be in the main draw.