Canada's Fernandez ousted in quarters, Dabrowski reaches doubles semis at Guadalajara Open

Leylah Fernandez saw her best run at a WTA 1000 tournament end Thursday with a 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-1 quarterfinal loss to American Sofia Kenin at the Guadalajara Open in Zapopan, Mexico.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., had 15 aces to Kenin's six, and the American hit into 14 double-faults compared to eight for Fernandez.

But Kenin was much better at cashing in on her chances, breaking Fernandez six times on seven opportunities. Fernandez had eight chances to break, but was successful on just three of them.

It was the first time Fernandez had made the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event, though she has progressed further at a Grand Slam. She was a U.S. Open finalist in 2021.

WATCH | Kenin eliminates Fernandez in Mexico:

Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated from the Guadalajara Open Duration 3:05 Montreal's Leylah Annie Fernandez is defeated in three sets by American Sofia Kenin (6-4,6-7,6-1) in a grueling quarterfinal match at the Guadalajara Open.

Fernandez also lost in the final eight in women's doubles.

Alongside American partner Taylor Townsend, Fernandez lost 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 to Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Egypt's Mayar Sherif in the quarterfinals later Thursday.

Much like her singles match, Fernandez had trouble capitalizing on break-point opportunities. She and Townsend earned two breaks out of 11 chances.

The No. 2-seeded teammates also outscored their opponents with 54 to 50 points won in the loss.

Sherif and Paolini will face Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe, who grew up in Canada and represents New Zealand, in Friday's semifinals.

Dabrowski and Routliffe continued their newfound successful partnership with a 7-5, 0-6, 10-7 win over Estonia's Ingrid Neel and Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway in women's doubles quarterfinal action.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, ranked third in Guadalajara after winning the U.S. Open women's doubles title earlier this month, didn't save any of the four break points they faced, including three in the second set.

But they responded in the third set by serving confidently, winning 85.7 per cent of their first-serve points and earning points on both of their second serves.