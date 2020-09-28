Auger-Aliassime swept in 1st round of French Open by unseeded Nishioka

Skip to Main Content
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is out of the French Open after a first-round loss to Yoshihito Nishioka at the clay-court Grand Slam on Monday. Auger-Aliassime has won just once in four matches on clay since his recent run to the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the French Open after a first-round loss.

The No. 19 seed from Montreal lost 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 to world No. 52 Yoshihito Nishioka at the clay-court Grand Slam on Monday in Paris.

The result continued a disappointing clay-court season for the 20-year-old Canadian. Since transitioning to the clay after a run to the fourth-round at the U.S. Open, Auger-Aliassime has won just one of four matches.

Auger-Aliassime had 58 unforced errors, 24 more than Nishioka.

Nishioka is now 2-0 lifetime against Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian lost a third-set tiebreaker to Nishioka in Indian Wells, Calif., last year.

Auger-Aliassime was one of three Canadians scheduled to play on the second day of the French Open.

Shapovalov, Pospisil in action Tuesday

Toronto qualifier Steven Diez was slated to make his main-draw debut at a Grand Slam against American Mackenzie McDonald, while Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., was to face No. 31 seed Magda Linette of Poland.

No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil are scheduled to play their first-round matches on Tuesday.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., won her first-round match on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime was coming off a second-round loss to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the Hamburg Open clay-court tennis tourney in Germany.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Hamburg tourney:

Lucky loser Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan eliminated Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16 at the Hamburg Open. 1:33
