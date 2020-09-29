Vasek Pospisil follows fellow Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Diez out of French Open
Falls to 0-7 in singles at tourney for his career after 1st-round loss to Berrettini
Canada's Vasek Pospisil is out of the French Open after a first-round loss on Tuesday.
Pospisil, from Vancouver, lost 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the clay-court Grand Slam.
Clay is not a preferred surface for Pospisil, who is 0-7 lifetime in singles play at the French Open.
Pospisil advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open earlier this month.
No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., represents Canada's last hope in the men's draw after first-round losses by Pospisil, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Toronto's Steven Diez.
Shapovalov was to face France's Gilles Simon in a first-round match later Tuesday.
In the women's draw, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., advanced to the second round.
WATCH | Leylah Annie Fernandez advances after comeback:
