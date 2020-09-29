Vasek Pospisil follows fellow Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Diez out of French Open

Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil is out of the French Open after a first-round loss on Tuesday. The 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 defeat to No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy dropped Pospisil's career record to 0-7 in singles play at the clay-court Grand Slam.

The Canadian Press ·
Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver reacts during his straight-sets loss to Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday in first-round action at the French Open in Paris. The Canadian is 0-7 lifetime in singles play at the tournament. (Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images)

Clay is not a preferred surface for Pospisil, who is 0-7 lifetime in singles play at the French Open.

Pospisil advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., represents Canada's last hope in the men's draw after first-round losses by Pospisil, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Toronto's Steven Diez.

Shapovalov was to face France's Gilles Simon in a first-round match later Tuesday.

In the women's draw, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., advanced to the second round.

WATCH | Leylah Annie Fernandez advances after comeback:

Fernandez rallies to beat Linette in French Open 1st round

18 hours ago
1:34
18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., defeats Magda Linette of Poland 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. 1:34
