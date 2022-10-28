Marino upsets Fernandez in all-Canadian quarter-final at Abierto Tampico

Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarter-final at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday in Tampico, Mexico.

Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The third-seeded 20-year-old fired two aces in the match and broke on two of her chances.

It was the first career match between the two Canadians. They will be members of Canada's Billie Jean King Cup team next month in Glasgow, Scotland.

The eighth-seeded Marino will next face Poland's Magda Linette in the semifinals on Saturday.