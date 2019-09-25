Denis Shapovalov impressive in 1st round at Chengdu Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov saved all nine break points he faced en route to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Chengdu Open in China.
Fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil loses in 3 sets; Felix Auger-Aliassime plays Thursday
The eighth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., struck 16 aces in the 72-minute match.
Shapovalov, now ranked 34th in the world, is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open. He'll next face American qualifier Bradley Klahn on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil lost 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to Australia's Jordan Thompson.
Pospisil advanced to the second round at the U.S. Open after upsetting then-world No. 9 Karen Khachanov of Russia in five sets.
No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime opens Chengdu Open play in the second round on Thursday against Joao Sousa of Portugal.
