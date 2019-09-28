Denis Shapovalov ousted in semifinal of Chengdu Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was bounced in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open in China, taking a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Chengdu Open in China on Saturday after taking a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.
It was the third meeting between the pair, with Busta holding a 2-1 win advantage over the 34th-ranked Canadian.
Shapovalov had most recently defeated the No. 64-ranked Busta in the round of 64 at the Italian Open in May.
