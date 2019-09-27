Denis Shapovalov advances to semifinals of Chengdu Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov moved into the semifinals of the Chengdu Open in China with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Egor Gerasimov of Belarus early Friday.

Shapovalov, 20, from Richmond Hill, Ont., served nine aces in defeating the 26-year-old Gerasimov, ranked No. 98 in the world.

Shapovalov, ranked No. 34 and seeded eighth in the tournament, will face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinals early Saturday. The pair have met twice in their career, each winning once, with Shapovalov most recently defeating the No. 64-ranked Busta in the round of 64 at the Italian Open in May.