Raonic on Davis Cup roster with Shapovalov not in match rhythm after injury

Milos Raonic will replace Denis Shapovalov on the Canadian roster for next week's Davis Cup qualifier tie against South Korea at IGA Stadium in Montreal.

Ontario's Liam Draxl also added for Canada-South Korea qualifier tie in Montreal

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian men's tennis player moves to his left and extends his right arm to play a backhand in first-round play at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Milos Raonic, pictured in earlier play at the Australian Open, has been named to Canada's roster for its Davis Cup qualifier tie next week against South Korea in Montreal. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

In a Tennis Canada news release, Shapovalov says he needs to focus on finding his rhythm again after missing a substantial amount of time last season with an injury.

The organization also says that Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., has been added to the roster, which already includes Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., returned to the ATP Tour last season after an extended injury absence. The former world No. 3 has a 19-6 career record in Davis Cup play.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., missed the second half of the 2023 season with a knee issue. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this month.

The best-of-five tie begins Feb. 2. The winner will advance to the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

WATCH | Shapovalov returns to court in January after knee injury:

Canada's Shapovalov suffers opening round loss in 1st match since Wimbledon

16 days ago
Duration 1:31
Playing in his first match since July 2023 due to an ongoing knee issue, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., falls to seventh seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic. The Canadian struggled with his serve and finished the match with 11 double faults.
