Raonic on Davis Cup roster with Shapovalov not in match rhythm after injury

Milos Raonic will replace Denis Shapovalov on the Canadian roster for next week's Davis Cup qualifier tie against South Korea at IGA Stadium in Montreal.

In a Tennis Canada news release, Shapovalov says he needs to focus on finding his rhythm again after missing a substantial amount of time last season with an injury.

The organization also says that Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., has been added to the roster, which already includes Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., returned to the ATP Tour last season after an extended injury absence. The former world No. 3 has a 19-6 career record in Davis Cup play.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., missed the second half of the 2023 season with a knee issue. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this month.

The best-of-five tie begins Feb. 2. The winner will advance to the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

