Canada's Shapovalov defeated in 1st round of ASB Classic in return from knee injury

Former No. 10-ranked Denis Shapovalov went out in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday in his first competitive match back since a fourth-round loss at Wimbledon in July due to a serious knee injury.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-4, 6-2 to in-form Austrian Sebastian Ofner, who reached the semifinals in Hong Kong last week.

The Canadian struggled with his serve and finished the match with 11 double faults.

The Canadian was due to play qualifying in Auckland but received a wild card.

Shapovalov appeared confident on his knee but wasn't at full stretch. He still timed and hit the ball well but dropped service games early in both sets.

"He was still a bit struggling which was good for me but it's good to see him back and healthy," Ofner said.

Zhao advances at Australian Open

Stacey Fung of Vancouver was bounced from the Australian Open qualifying round on Monday in Melbourne, dropping a 6-1, 6-4 women's singles match to Julia Riera of Argentina.

Riera, who took one hour, 28 minutes to knock off the Canadian, had 29 service winners compared to Fung's 10.

The 25th-seeded Riera finished with two aces, two double faults and 30 unforced errors. Fung had no aces, no double faults and 25 unforced errors.

Riera won seven service games and five return games. Fung won three service games and two return games.

Meanwhile Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., advanced to the next round with a tough 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over Valeria Savinykh of Russia.



Zhao took one hour, 55 minutes to sweep the best-of-three match, finishing with 14 winners, 22 unforced errors, four double faults and no aces. Savinykh had 29 winners, 48 unforced errors and no aces.

Zhao won seven service games and six return games, while Savinykh won six service games and three return games.

Gabriel Diallo of Montreal squeaked out a 7-6 (3) win in his first set against Pablo Llamas Ruiz of Spain, before cruising to a 6-1 win in the second set to win the men's singles match in one hour, 17 minutes.

Diallo finished with 25 winners, two aces, two double faults and 24 unforced errors.

Ruiz had 12 winners, three aces, one double fault and 14 unforced errors.

Diallo won nine service games and three return games, while Ruiz won six service games and none on return.

Katherine Sebov of Toronto took one hour, 46 minutes to beat Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-4, 6-4.

Sebov had 22 service winners, no aces, four double faults and 42 unforced errors. She won seven service games and five return games, including the clincher.

Arango had 12 service winners, one ace, four double faults and 32 unforced errors. She won five service games and three return games.

Later on Monday, Rebecca Marino of Vancouver takes on Ya Yi Yang of Taiwan.

The Australian Open runs until Jan. 28.