Skip to Main Content
Milos Raonic withdraws from European Open due to abdominal injury
Tennis·New

Milos Raonic withdraws from European Open due to abdominal injury

Canada's Milos Raonic has ended his run at European Open, withdrawing ahead of his quarter-final match against Grigor Dmitrov on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium.

Canadian was to face Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals on Friday

CBC Sports ·
Canadian Milos Raonic is pictured in action during a second-round match at the European Open Tennis ATP tournament, in Antwerp, on Thursday. (Laurie Dieffembaco/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

An abdominal strain has ended Milos Raonic's run at European Open, as the Canadian was forced to withdraw ahead of his quarter-final match against Grigor Dmitrov on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium.

The No. 5 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., had advanced to the third-round match at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event with a win over Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Thursday.

No. 4 seed and world No. 20 Dimitrov moves on to the semifinals.

WATCH | Milos Raonic advances to quarter-finals at European Open: 

Milos Raonic reaches quarter-finals in Antwerp

23 hours ago
3:21
No. 5 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., beat Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-6 (4) to advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP European Open in Belgium. 3:21

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now