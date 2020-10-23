Milos Raonic withdraws from European Open due to abdominal injury
Canada's Milos Raonic has ended his run at European Open, withdrawing ahead of his quarter-final match against Grigor Dmitrov on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium.
An abdominal strain has ended Milos Raonic's run at European Open, as the Canadian was forced to withdraw ahead of his quarter-final match against Grigor Dmitrov on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium.
Milos Raonic has withdrawn form the Singles today with an Abdominal Strain. <a href="https://t.co/CSH6Kut9jW">pic.twitter.com/CSH6Kut9jW</a>—@EuroTennisOpen
The No. 5 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., had advanced to the third-round match at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event with a win over Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Thursday.
No. 4 seed and world No. 20 Dimitrov moves on to the semifinals.
WATCH | Milos Raonic advances to quarter-finals at European Open:
With files from The Canadian Press
