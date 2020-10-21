Canadian Auger-Aliassime advances to Cologne Championship quarter-finals
Thornhill, Ont., native Milos Raonic through to 2nd round of European Open
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) victory over qualifier Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the second round of the Cologne Championship on Wednesday.
The fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime, who received a first-round bye, broke Gerasimov when the world No. 87 was serving for the match up 6-5 in the second set at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 22nd in the world, is coming off a run to the final last week at the Cologne Indoors.
In the quarterfinals, Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match between Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.
No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play a second-round match on Thursday against Gilles Simon of France.
Also Wednesday, top-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame Australia's John Millman 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.
Zverev hit 10 double-faults but held his nerve to win his fifth straight match in Cologne after winning last week's Cologne Indoors.
The two back-to-back competitions were added to the provisional schedule following the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zverev next faces eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-3.
Also, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the second round.
Roanic into European Open 2nd round
Canada's Milos Raonic has advanced to the second round of the European Open.
The No. 6 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., beat world No. 52 Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event on Wednesday.
WATCH | Raonic eliminates Bedene in 1st round:
Raonic, ranked 19th in the world, won 91 per cent of his points (40-of-44) when he got his first serve in and finished with 17 aces.
The Canadian improved his lifetime record against Bedene to 3-0.
Raonic will next face world No. 70 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. Raonic won their only previous meeting last year on a hard court in Paris.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.