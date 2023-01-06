Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Leylah Fernandez falls in straight sets in quarterfinals at ASB Classic

Canada's Leylah Fernandez fell 4-6, 2-6 to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic tennis tournament Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand.

3rd seed from Laval, Que., commits 4 double faults in loss to Belgium's Bonaventure

The Canadian Press ·
A female tennis player appears disappointed as she looks to her left.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez reacts during her quarterfinal loss to Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium on Thursday at the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. (Getty Images)

Canada's Leylah Fernandez fell 4-6, 2-6 to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic tennis tournament Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Fernandez, the third seed in the event, hit three aces but committed four double faults in the match. The Laval, Que., native also went one-for-six on break point opportunities and won 60 per cent of first-serve points.

Bonaventure had a single ace while also committing four double faults but won 71.9 per cent of first-serve points. She also broke on four-of-eight chances.

The Belgian had defeated Vancouver native Rebecca Marino 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Bonaventure will next face the winner between Karolina Muchova and Rebeka Masarova.

Fernandez entered the match having cruised past Julia Grabher 6-0, 6-1.

WATCH | Fernandez upset by Bonaventure at ASB Classic:

Fernandez falls in upset loss to Bonaventure at ASB Classic

2 hours ago
Duration 1:48
Third seed Leylah Fernandez from Laval, Que., suffers an upset loss to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic. Bonaventure, the 95th player ranked in the world, advances to her first career WTA semifinal.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now