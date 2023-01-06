Leylah Fernandez falls in straight sets in quarterfinals at ASB Classic
Canada's Leylah Fernandez fell 4-6, 2-6 to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic tennis tournament Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand.
Fernandez, the third seed in the event, hit three aces but committed four double faults in the match. The Laval, Que., native also went one-for-six on break point opportunities and won 60 per cent of first-serve points.
Bonaventure had a single ace while also committing four double faults but won 71.9 per cent of first-serve points. She also broke on four-of-eight chances.
The Belgian had defeated Vancouver native Rebecca Marino 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Bonaventure will next face the winner between Karolina Muchova and Rebeka Masarova.
Fernandez entered the match having cruised past Julia Grabher 6-0, 6-1.
WATCH | Fernandez upset by Bonaventure at ASB Classic:
