Tennis

Shapovalov advances to quarterfinals at Adelaide International

Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International tennis tournament, defeating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday in Adelaide, Australia.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native tops Safiullin, will next play top seed Djokovic

The Canadian Press ·
A male tennis player wearing a white backwards cap and a green shirt hits a tennis ball.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov makes a forehand return to Russia's Roman Safiullin during their round of 16 match at the Adelaide International on Wednesday in Adelaide, Australia. (Kelly Barnes/The Associated Press)

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired seven aces, won 84 per cent of first-serve points and converted on four of his 11 break point chances.

Meanwhile, Safiullin was good for his lone break point opportunity and had three aces to three double faults in the one-hour, 21-minute match.

Shapovalov, the seventh seed in the tournament, is now 2-0 against the Russian.

The two last played one another on Jan. 7, 2022, in the semifinals of the ATP Cup.

Shapovalov will next play top seed Novak Djokovic, who defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

WATCH | Shapovalov defeats Safiullin in Adelaide:

Shapovalov books spot in Adelaide quarterfinals with win over Safiullin

3 hours ago
Duration 2:45
Seventh seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeats Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the Adelaide International 1.
