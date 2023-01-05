Shapovalov advances to quarterfinals at Adelaide International
Richmond Hill, Ont., native tops Safiullin, will next play top seed Djokovic
Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International tennis tournament, defeating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday in Adelaide, Australia.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired seven aces, won 84 per cent of first-serve points and converted on four of his 11 break point chances.
Meanwhile, Safiullin was good for his lone break point opportunity and had three aces to three double faults in the one-hour, 21-minute match.
Shapovalov, the seventh seed in the tournament, is now 2-0 against the Russian.
The two last played one another on Jan. 7, 2022, in the semifinals of the ATP Cup.
Shapovalov will next play top seed Novak Djokovic, who defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
WATCH | Shapovalov defeats Safiullin in Adelaide:
