Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime advances at Miami Open qualifying
New champion Bianca Andreescu will play 1st match on Tuesday
Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the final round of qualifying at the Miami Open tennis tournament with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Italy's Luca Vanni.
The 18-year-old from Montreal had nine aces in the match and saved 13-of-16 break points he faced, while converting five of his 10 break point opportunities.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked second in the qualifying draw and 57th in the world, next faces world No. 107 Paolo Lorenzi of Italy for a spot in the main draw.
The Canadian is looking to continue his successful 2019 season, which includes an appearance in the final of the Rio Open last month.
WATCH | Highlights from Andreescu's historic win at Indian Wells:
Earlier, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., was defeated 7-6 (4), 7-5 by fourth-seeded American Mackenzie McDonald.
EugenieBouchard of Westmount, Que., the second seed in women's qualifying, was upset 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 by Japan's NaoHibino.
BiancaAndreescu of Mississauga, Ont., a winner last week at Indian Wells, is in the women's main draw. MilosRaonic of Thornhill (12) and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., (20) are seeded in the men's main draw and have first-round byes.
WATCH | Coach pleads with Andreescu to keep battling:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.