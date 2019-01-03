Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu scores upset win over Australian Open champion

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has recorded a massive tennis upset.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., stunned world No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday in New Zealand.

After delivering a forehand, cross-court winner out of the reach of the top-seeded Wozniacki on match point, an emotional Andreescu bent down and put her hands over her head as she received a huge ovation from the crowd in Auckland in the aftermath of a two hour and 14 minute match.

Andreescu, who had to qualify just to make the season-opening tournament, is ranked No. 152 in the world.

"Honestly, I can't believe it right now. I've dreamed of playing on this stage against top players and now I'm here," Andreescu said on court after the match.

"I've had a couple of back issues the past couple of months. I just fought until the end."

That was evident in the second set as Andreescu saved three break points in a game with seven deuces, levelling the set at 3-3. Overall, Andreescu saved 83 per cent of break points.

Next up: Venus Williams

The win over the reigning Australian Open champion sends Andreescu into a match against former world No. 1 Venus Williams, the No. 6 seed, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is also in the quarter-finals. She'll face No. 2 seed Julia Goerges of Germany.

The contest against Wozniacki was Andreescu's first match in history against a top-10 player. The defeat for Wozniacki marked the lowest-ranked player she had lost to since 2013.

Andreescu turned professional in 2016. She had a solid summer in 2017, qualifying for her first and only Grand Slam to date (Wimbledon) and reaching the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington with an upset of then-No.13 Kristina Mladenovic.

But Andreescu hit some hurdles in 2018, dealing with injuries — she missed the Rogers Cup in Montreal — and inconsistent results.

Before the season ended, however, she won two lower-level events in the United States, with $25,000 US purses, to build some confidence heading into 2019.