Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime advances at Swiss Open

Canadian wild-card Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Swiss Open clay-court tennis tournament with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Argentina's Guido Anderozzi on Monday.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime was impressive in his victory Monday at the Swiss Open event. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Auger-Aliassime had eight aces and won on 80 per cent of his first service points. It was the third career ATP Tour main-draw win for the 17-year-old from Montreal.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 139th in the world, will next take on the winner of a match between fifth seed Robin Haase of the Netherlands and Croatian lucky loser Viktor Galovic.

