Canadian Denis Shapovalov nearly stuns Rafael Nadal but loses marathon at Italian Open
Richmond Hill, Ont. couldn't convert pair of match points against the King of Clay
Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell just short of a major upset against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open on Thursday.
The Spanish star rallied from a break down in both the second and third sets to beat Shapovalov 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a third-round match at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event that lasted three hours 27 minutes.
A 13-time French Open champion and a 20-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal is widely considered the best clay-court player in history.
In the second set, Shapovalov was up 3-1 and had a 40-0 lead on serve in the ensuing game before the second-seeded Nadal stormed back for a break to get back into the match.
Meanwhile, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 7-6 (3), 6-1 to Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis in another third-round match.
WATCH | Canadian Auger-Aliassime eliminated in 2 sets by Argentina's Federico Delbonis at Italian Open:
