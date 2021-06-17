Canadian Denis Shapovalov wins in straight sets, advances to quarters at Queen's Club

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club grass-court tournament.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event on Thursday.

Shapovalov never faced a break point and had a big edge in points won on second serve. He converted at a rate of 74 per cent, well above Lopez's 34-per-cent clip.

The Canadian will face the winner of a match between American Frances Tiafoe and Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the quarter-finals.

WATCH | Richmond Hill, Ont., native Shapovalov cruises to straight set win at Queen's Club:

Canada's Shapovalov advances to quarter-finals with win over Lopez Sports 2:46

Canadian Fernandez falls to Jabeur at Viking Classic

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday.

The 66th-ranked Fernandez, from Montreal, nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career against the world No. 24.

WATCH | Laval, Que., native Fernandez falls in 2nd round of Viking Classic Birmingham:

Fernandez falls to Jabeur in Birmingham Classic 2nd round Sports 3:29

Fernandez, 18, saved five of eight break points.

Jabeur now heads to the quarter-finals at the WTA Tour 250 grass-court event.