Canadian Denis Shapovalov wins in straight sets, advances to quarters at Queen's Club

The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event on Thursday.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated Spaniard Feliciano López 6-2, 6-3 on Day 4 of The cinch Championships at The Queen's Club on Thursday. (Paul Harding/Getty Images for LTA)

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club grass-court tournament.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event on Thursday.

Shapovalov never faced a break point and had a big edge in points won on second serve. He converted at a rate of 74 per cent, well above Lopez's 34-per-cent clip.

The Canadian will face the winner of a match between American Frances Tiafoe and Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the quarter-finals.

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday.

The 66th-ranked Fernandez, from Montreal, nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career against the world No. 24.

Fernandez, 18, saved five of eight break points.

Jabeur now heads to the quarter-finals at the WTA Tour 250 grass-court event.

