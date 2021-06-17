Canadian Denis Shapovalov wins in straight sets, advances to quarters at Queen's Club
Canadian Leylah Fernandez loses 3rd set tiebreaker, falls to Jabeur at Viking Classic
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club grass-court tournament.
The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event on Thursday.
Shapovalov never faced a break point and had a big edge in points won on second serve. He converted at a rate of 74 per cent, well above Lopez's 34-per-cent clip.
The Canadian will face the winner of a match between American Frances Tiafoe and Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the quarter-finals.
WATCH | Richmond Hill, Ont., native Shapovalov cruises to straight set win at Queen's Club:
Canadian Fernandez falls to Jabeur at Viking Classic
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday.
The 66th-ranked Fernandez, from Montreal, nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career against the world No. 24.
WATCH | Laval, Que., native Fernandez falls in 2nd round of Viking Classic Birmingham:
Fernandez, 18, saved five of eight break points.
Jabeur now heads to the quarter-finals at the WTA Tour 250 grass-court event.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?