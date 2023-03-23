Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Canada's Rebecca Marino, Katherine Sebov eliminated in 2nd round of Miami Open

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Toronto's Katherine Sebov were eliminated from the Miami Open tennis tournament on Thursday after each lost a second-round match to a seeded American opponent.

Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu play 2nd-round matches on Friday

The Canadian Press ·
A female tennis player stretches her right arm out to hit the ball with her racket.
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino returns to Coco Gauff during their second-round match at the Miami Open on Thursday in Miami Gardens. (Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press)

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Toronto's Katherine Sebov were eliminated from the Miami Open tennis tournament on Thursday after each lost a second-round match to a seeded American opponent.

Marino was defeated 6-4, 6-3 by sixth seed Coco Gauff, while Sebov fell 6-3, 6-1 to third seed Jessica Pegula.

Marino broke Gauff to go up 3-2 in the second set, but the American won four straight games to claim the match.

Sebov started well, trading breaks with Pegula to sit at 2-2 early in the first set. But Pegula took over from there, scoring four more breaks against the Canadian qualifier en route to the victory.

It was Sebov's second career match against a player in the WTA Tour top 10. She lost to world No. 4 Caroline Garcia in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

WATCH | Sebov falls to Pegula in Miami:

Toronto qualifier Katherine Sebov falls in Miami Open 2nd round

2 hours ago
Duration 1:45
Number three seed Jessica Pegula of Buffalo beat Toronto qualifier Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the Miami Open.
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., faces ninth seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faces seventh seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in women's second round action Friday.

In men's action Friday, fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and 25th seed Denis Shapovalov play second-round matches after having byes in the first round.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match later Thursday between Brazil's Thiago Monteiro and Australia's Jason Kubler, while Shapovalov will take on Guido Pella of Argentina.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now