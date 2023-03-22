Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Andreescu tops Raducanu in battle of ex-U.S. Open champions in Miami

Canada's Bianca Andreescu won a matchup of former U.S. Open champions and moved on to the second round of the Miami Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Britain's Emma Raducanu on Wednesday,

Canadian to face Greece's Maria Sakkari next in bid to reach 3rd round

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player smiles and pumps her fist.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu celebrates after beating Emma Raducanu in three sets during the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu won a matchup of former U.S. Open champions and moved on to the second round of the Miami Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Britain's Emma Raducanu on Wednesday,

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., improved to 2-0 against Raducanu. She had seven aces to Raducanu's two and won 67.2 per cent of first serve points.

The Canadian, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, faced 12 break points, but defended all but one. She broke Raducanu three times on 11 chances.

Raducanu, who came into the tournament ranked 72nd in the world, won the U.S. Open in 2021 when she defeated Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., in the final.

WATCH | Andreescu downs Raducanu in Miami:

Bianca Andreescu outlasts Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open

1 hour ago
Duration 2:33
Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu defeats Britain's Emma Raducanu (6-3,3-6,6-3)in a hard fought 3 set match on day 2 of the WTA's Miami Open.

Andreescu, ranked No. 31 in the world, improved to 7-6 on the season as she looks to progress past the second round of a tournament for just the second time this year.

She will next face seventh seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Andreescu beat Sakkari in the semifinals of the 2021 Miami Open before retiring in the final against Ash Barty.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now