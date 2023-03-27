Canada's Auger-Aliassime upset by Argentina's Cerundolo in 3rd round of Miami Open
Fellow Canadian Andreescu set to take on Russia's Alexandrova in Round of 16
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Miami Open after being upset 6-2, 7-5 in a third-round match with Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.
The Argentine made the most of his opportunities, breaking Auger-Aliassime four times on six chances. He faced only two break points, saving one.
Auger-Aliassime saw his streak of six straight quarterfinals at Masters 1000 events come to an end.
It was the third high-profile third-round meeting between the players, with Auger-Aliassime winning at Indian Wells and the Australian Open.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play a women's third-round match against 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia later Monday.
In women's doubles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American partner Taylor Townsend advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over seventh seeds Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.
Olmos and Haddad Maia scored three of their four breaks and defended 10 of 13 break-point chances in a back-and-forth second set that ended with Haddad Maia hitting long facing match point.
Fernandez and Townsend will face third seeds Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine on Tuesday.
