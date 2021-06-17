Canadian Leylah Fernandez loses 3rd set tiebreaker, falls to Jabeur at Viking Classic

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Thursday.

The 66th-ranked Fernandez, from Laval, Que., nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career against the world No. 24.

Fernandez, 18, saved five of eight break points.

Jabeur now heads to the quarter-finals at the WTA Tour 250 grass-court event.

WATCH | Laval, Que., native Fernandez falls in 2nd round of Viking Classic Birmingham:

Fernandez falls to Jabeur in Birmingham Classic 2nd round Sports 3:29 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia defeated Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the second round of the Birmingham Classic. 3:29

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was slated to play his second-round match at The Queen's Club grass-court tournament later Thursday.