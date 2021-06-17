Canadian Leylah Fernandez loses 3rd set tiebreaker, falls to Jabeur at Viking Classic
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday.
Laval, Que., native saved 5 of 8 break points in loss
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Thursday.
The 66th-ranked Fernandez, from Laval, Que., nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career against the world No. 24.
Fernandez, 18, saved five of eight break points.
Jabeur now heads to the quarter-finals at the WTA Tour 250 grass-court event.
WATCH | Laval, Que., native Fernandez falls in 2nd round of Viking Classic Birmingham:
Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was slated to play his second-round match at The Queen's Club grass-court tournament later Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?