Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated at Serbia Open

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is out of the Serbia Open after a second-round loss today.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., fell 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria at the WTA Tour 250 clay-court event.

The Canadian, ranked 69th in the world, saved just three of 11 break points. Tomova, ranked 123rd, saved six of 11.

The match finally was played Friday after being rained out the past two days.

Since leading Canada to a win in Serbia in a Billie Jean King Cup tie last month, Fernandez is 1-3.