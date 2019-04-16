Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime wins opener at Monte-Carlo Masters

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will get another crack at a top-10 player on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Montreal will face world No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after the Canadian wild card beat Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday.

Ranked 33rd in the world, Auger-Aliassime has risen 75 spots this year. He's coming off a run to the semifinals at the Miami Open and an appearance in the final at the Rio Open.

On Tuesday at the ATP Tour 1000 Masters clay-court tourney, Auger-Aliassime won 88 per cent of his first-serve points. He finally finished off his opponent on his fourth match point of the second set.

Auger-Aliassime already has one win over a top-10 opponent this year, a triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the BNP Paribas Open.