Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime out of Monte-Carlo Masters
Montreal native lost in straight sets to German Alexander Zverev
German Alexander Zverev defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets Wednesday in second-round action at the Monte-Carlo Masters men's tennis event.
The third-seeded Zverev won the match 6-1, 6-4. The German finished making 75 per cent of his first serves, compared to 52 per cent for Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal.
Zverev also held a 6-2 advantage in service breaks.
In other action, Kei Nishikori bowed out of the tournament after dropping a 7-5, 6-4 decision to Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
The fifth-seeded Japanese player, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's final, failed to convert any of his 10 break points against Herbert.
The unseeded Herbert will next play ninth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia.
Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced to the third round, beating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 7-5.
