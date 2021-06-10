Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart Open quarter-final
The third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, bested South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.
Montreal native will face France's Ugo Humbert next
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.
The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.
Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved nine of 10 break points against the 54th-ranked Harris.
The Canadian, who got a bye in the first round, is playing his first grass event of the season after bowing out of the French Open in the opening round.
Auger-Aliassime will face world No. 32 Ugo Humbert of France in the quarter-finals.
Top seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Spain's Feliciano Lopez in a second-round match later Thursday.
