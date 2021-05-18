Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted in first round of Lyon Open
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Lyon Open after a first-round loss at the French Open tune-up event. The seventh-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, lost 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5 to world No. 88 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Tuesday.
Musetti broke Auger-Aliassime in the final game to finish a match that lasted two hours 45 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime saved just three of seven break points.
The French Open, the season's second Grand Slam, starts Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.
Comments
