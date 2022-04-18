Skip to Main Content
Canada's Shapovalov promotes animal shelters through social media

Denis Shapovalov is using his platform as a professional tennis player to help save animals.

Richmond Hill, Ont., tennis player launches initiative to help house rescue pets

John Chidley-Hill · The Canadian Press ·
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov launched ShapoShelter last week, which uses social media to promote animals from shelters that are available for adoption. (Ebrahim Noroozi/The Associated Press)

The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., launched ShapoShelter last week, an initiative to help house rescue pets from around the world.

Shapovalov, who owns two dogs and two cats, says he has always loved animals.

He considered opening a shelter of his own but found it too difficult to balance that responsibility with travelling the world on the ATP Tour.

Instead, Shapovalov has partnered with two shelters in Florida and one in Mexico.

ShapoShelter uses social media to promote animals from those three shelters that are available for adoption.

