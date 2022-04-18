Canada's Shapovalov promotes animal shelters through social media
Richmond Hill, Ont., tennis player launches initiative to help house rescue pets
Denis Shapovalov is using his platform as a professional tennis player to help save animals.
The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., launched ShapoShelter last week, an initiative to help house rescue pets from around the world.
Shapovalov, who owns two dogs and two cats, says he has always loved animals.
I am so excited to announce the launch of <a href="https://twitter.com/ShapoShelter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShapoShelter</a>! 🐾 <br><br>I have a huge love for animals and over the years I’ve heard so many cruel stories about animals that were so helpless and I’ve always wanted to do more to help them. 🙏🏼❤️ <a href="https://t.co/FVysqukLpe">pic.twitter.com/FVysqukLpe</a>—@denis_shapo
He considered opening a shelter of his own but found it too difficult to balance that responsibility with travelling the world on the ATP Tour.
Instead, Shapovalov has partnered with two shelters in Florida and one in Mexico.
ShapoShelter uses social media to promote animals from those three shelters that are available for adoption.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?