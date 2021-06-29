Shapovalov advances at Wimbledon, Serena Williams out of tourney with injury

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round at Wimbledon.

The No. 10 seed, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Shapovalov was down 6-5 in the fourth set when rain halted play for three-plus hours.

Upon their return, the Canadian was not happy with the slippery conditions of the court and went on to lose the fourth set.

But Shapovalov broke the world No. 115 to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth set, and held on from there.

Shapovalov had 79 winners, 62 more than Kohlschreiber. But the German made far fewer unforced errors (22) than the Canadian (66).

WATCH | Shapovalov outlasts Germany's Kohlschreiber in 5 sets:

Serena Williams injures leg, out of tourney

Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a leg injury on Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline.

Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

We're heartbroken for you, Serena.<br><br>Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/vpcW1UN78s">pic.twitter.com/vpcW1UN78s</a> —@Wimbledon

Earlier, her sister Venus accumulated 10 aces by smacking serves at up to 183 kilometres per hour — not quite like the old days, but not too shabby, either.

She drove forehands to corners. She made her way to the net for crisp volleys. And when it was all over, the 41-year-old American celebrated her first Wimbledon match win since 2018 by raising her arms and yelling "Come on!" before reprising her familiar smile-and-twirl wave at No. 3 Court.

A five-time singles champion at the All England Club who is making her 23rd appearance here, Williams began her record-extending 90th Grand Slam tournament with her 90th career victory at Wimbledon, beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Williams is a former No. 1-ranked player who came into this week ranked 111th and having lost in the first or second round at the past eight majors. That included a first-round exit in 2019 at the All England Club against then-15-year-old Coco Gauff; now 17, Gauff defeated Fran Jones in straight sets Tuesday.

"You can't win them all. Life is about how you handle challenges. Each point is a challenge on the court. No one gives you anything," said Williams, who was diagnosed a decade ago with Sjogren's syndrome, an autoimmune disease that can cause fatigue and joint pain. "I like to think I handle my challenges well."

Federer recovers before Mannarino retires

Sixth seed Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Adrian Mannarino before advancing to the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired with a knee injury after slipping on court.

The match was poised at 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2 with the eight-times Wimbledon champion forcing a fifth set before Mannarino, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, decided he could not continue.

Our heart goes out to you, <a href="https://twitter.com/AdrianMannarino?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdrianMannarino</a> - it was a performance to be proud of and we wish you a speedy recovery<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/0uREBcRcrc">pic.twitter.com/0uREBcRcrc</a> —@Wimbledon

Federer was serving with a 4-2 lead in the fourth set when the 41st-ranked Mannarino slipped while attempting a return and twisted his right knee.

The Frenchman received medical attention on Centre Court and limped back to complete the set before shaking hands with Federer, who now has a 7-0 head-to-head record against him.

Federer, at 39 the oldest man in the draw at this year's grasscourt Grand Slam, will meet either Frenchman Richard Gasquet or Yuichi Sugita of Japan for a place in the third round.