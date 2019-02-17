Canadian qualifier Brayden Schnur's fairy tale run ends in New York Open final
Schnur was vying for his 1st career ATP tournament title
Brayden Schnur's improbable run at the New York Open has fallen one victory short of a championship.
The Canadian tennis player lost 6-1, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (7) to American Reilly Opelka in the final of the ATP Tour 250 event on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Schnur, who had not won a tour level match before this week, triumphed in four matches in the main draw after qualifying for the event with another two victories.
Schnur, of Pickering, Ont., is projected to move up to around No. 107 in the rankings on Monday after starting the week at No. 154.
Schnur fought off two match point in the second set en route to winning the tiebreak against the 89th-ranked Opelka, but could not pull off his fourth three-set win in a row.
Schnur's result in New York earned him an automatic entry into the Delray Beach Open, another ATP Tour 250 event, starting Monday in Florida. He'll face France's Adrian Mannarino in the first round.
The runner-up result continues a string of solid play from Schnur, who reached the quarterfinals at his past two Challenger events after advancing to the final at another Challenger in Newport Beach, Calif.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.