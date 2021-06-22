Bianca Andreescu wins opener at Wimbledon tune up event in U.K.
Canadian's 1st career WTA Tour main-draw victory on grass court
Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the second round of the Viking International.
The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., beat American Christine McHale 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the WTA Tour 500 grass-court tournament on Tuesday in the U.K.
It marked Andreescu's first career WTA Tour main-draw victory on a grass court.
Andreescu won 68 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 96th-ranked McHale and saved four of eight break points.
The Canadian will face the winner of a match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in the second round of the Wimbledon tune up event.
In the men's draw, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil was scheduled to face Great Britain's James Ward later Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Toronto's Steven Diez was to battle Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., in a Wimbledon first-round qualifying match.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?