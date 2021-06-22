Bianca Andreescu wins opener at Wimbledon tune up event in U.K.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the second round of the Viking International.

The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., beat American Christine McHale 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the WTA Tour 500 grass-court tournament on Tuesday in the U.K.

It marked Andreescu's first career WTA Tour main-draw victory on a grass court.

Andreescu won 68 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 96th-ranked McHale and saved four of eight break points.

It was the seventh-ranked Andreescu's first win in her past three tournaments.

The Canadian will face the winner of a match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in the second round of the Wimbledon tune up event.

In the men's draw, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil was scheduled to face Great Britain's James Ward later Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, Toronto's Steven Diez was to battle Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., in a Wimbledon first-round qualifying match.