Shapovalov, Pospisil lead Canada to upset of Italy in Davis Cup Finals opener
Tennis·Updated

Denis Shapovalov scored a straight singles upset and clinched a win for Canada in its opening tie with Italy at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals on Monday.

Both Canadians defeat higher-ranked players in debut of revamped format

The Canadian Press ·
Denis Shapovalov celebrates a point in his upset win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the opener of the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid. (Getty Images)

Shapovalov, ranked 15th in the world, beat world No. 8 Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) in a match that lasted 2 hours 51 minutes.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., gave Canada an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three tie.

Earlier, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil recorded an even bigger upset.

Pospisil, a late replacement for Felix Auger-Aliassime (recovering from an ankle injury), beat Italy's Fabio Fognini 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Ranked 150th in the world after missing half the season while recovering from back surgery, Pospisil was a big underdog against world No. 12 Fognini.

