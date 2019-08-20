Canadian Polansky advances to 2nd-round qualifier at U.S. Open

Canada's Peter Polansky advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifiers on Tuesday, winning his first match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The Thornhill, Ont., player saved 4-of-7 break points and converted 4 of 12 to take the match in two hours 15 minutes.

Polansky came into the week ranked No. 192. Dutra Silva is No. 200.

Polansky was one of three Canadians playing first-round qualifiers Tuesday.

On the women's side, Montreal's Francoise Abanda fell 4-6, 2-6 to American Sachia Vickery while Toronto's Katherine Sebov lost her opener in straight sets to Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino.

Polansky will play No. 190 Sumit Nagal of India on Wednesday.