Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime cracks final 4 at Murray River Open

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the Murray River Open semifinals after winning his match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesley who retired due to a shoulder injury after losing the first set.

Opponent retired due to left shoulder injury after losing 1st set

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime made his way into the semifinals of the Murray River Open after beating Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic on Friday. (Mike Owen/Getty Images)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached the semifinals at the Murray River Open in Melbourne, Australia.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime beat Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic when the world No. 69 retired with a left shoulder injury after dropping the first set 7-6 (3) on Friday.

Earlier, Auger-Aliassime saved one match point to beat world No. 78 Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

The 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime will face world No. 80 Corentin Moutet of France in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime is 2-0 lifetime against Moutet.

The other semifinal pits No. 8 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain against Jeremy Chardy of France.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime is attempting to reach his seventh career ATP Tour final. He has yet to win a tournament.

Meanwhile, Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is done at the Grampians Trophy.

The 18-year-old Fernandez was ousted from her warm-up event in the round of 16 by No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Sakkari took the match 6-2, 6-2 in one hour 25 minutes.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Grampians Trophy on Wednesday.

She is currently ranked 89th in the world.

