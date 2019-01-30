New
Tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu fronts Canada's Fed Cup roster
Rising star Bianca Andreescu headlines Canada's roster for next week's Fed Cup World Group II first-round tie against the Netherlands. Tennis Canada says she'll be joined by Rebecca Marino, Francoise Abanda and Gabriela Dabrowski.
Tennis Canada says she'll be joined by Rebecca Marino, Francoise Abanda and Gabriela Dabrowski.
The Feb. 9-10 tie will be played at Maaspoort Sports & Events in 's-Hertogenbosch.
Andreescu won her first WTA title last week and moved ahead of Eugenie Bouchard in the world rankings to become the new Canadian No. 1.
Arantxa Rus, Richel Hogenkamp, Bibiane Schoofs and Demi Schuurs have been nominated to represent the Netherlands.
