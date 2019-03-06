Canada's Bianca Andreescu guts out a 3-set win in Masters series event

Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the Indian Wells Masters series tennis tournament with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3 win over Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., showed resilience in the match as she improved to 22-3 on the season.

Andreescu was down 5-1 in the first set before storming back to force a tiebreak. She gave up an early break to Begu in the third set, but reeled off the victory by winning five straight games.

Both players had trouble holding serve. Andreescu broke Begu eight times, Begu converted five of seven break points.

The Canadian entered the tournament with a career-high world ranking of 60. Begu, a former world No. 22, was ranked 70th.

Andreescu will face world No. 35 Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in the second round.