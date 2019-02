Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Sao Paulo Open on Wednesday, winning a match against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas for the second time in as many weeks.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime beat Cuevas, ranked No. 59 in the world, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the ATP 250 clay tournament.

Auger-Aliassime also downed Cuevas last week in a three-set semifinal at the Rio Open before losing the final to Serbia's Laslo Djere.

The Montreal native, who rose to a career high No. 60 with his run to his first ATP final in Rio, needed two hours three minutes to defeat Cuevas on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime converted on 3-of-6 break points while saving 4-of-5 on his own serve.

The Canadian will face No. 86 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in the second round.

Andreescu into quarter-finals in Mexico

Canadian Bianca Andreescu advanced to the quarter-finals at the Mexican Open on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 7-5 in second-round play.

Andreescu, ranked No. 71, needed one hour 44 minutes to beat the No. 31-ranked Buzarnescu.

Andreescu won 68 per cent of her first-service points and saved 5-of-7 break points while breaking Buzarnescu five times on 10 chances.

She will face China's Saisai Zheng in the quarter-finals.

Zheng, ranked No. 40, downed Hungary's Timea Babos 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarters.

Andreescu, Canada's top-ranked women's player, has risen up the standings at a remarkable pace early into this season.

She won the Oracle Challenger in California two weeks ago for her first career WTA title. She was No. 152 in late December.