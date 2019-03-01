Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls in Brazil Open quarters

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in his rematch against Serbia's Laslo Djere in the Brazil Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Djere advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory. The Serbian also beat the Montreal native at the Rio Open final last week.

He needed over two hours to beat Auger-Aliassime.

Third-seed Guido Pella of Argentina advanced, beating compatriot Marco Trungelliti 6-0, 6-3.

Pella will face Djere.

Chile's Christian Garin will face Norway's Casper Ruud in the other semifinal in the clay-court tournament. Garin beat fourth-seed Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Ruud eliminated Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-1, 6-1.

At the Mexico Open, fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States, a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 defeated 18-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.