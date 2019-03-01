Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls in Brazil Open quarters
Montreal native loses rematch to Serbia's Laslo Djere
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in his rematch against Serbia's Laslo Djere in the Brazil Open quarter-finals on Friday.
Djere advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory. The Serbian also beat the Montreal native at the Rio Open final last week.
He needed over two hours to beat Auger-Aliassime.
Third-seed Guido Pella of Argentina advanced, beating compatriot Marco Trungelliti 6-0, 6-3.
Pella will face Djere.
Chile's Christian Garin will face Norway's Casper Ruud in the other semifinal in the clay-court tournament. Garin beat fourth-seed Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Ruud eliminated Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-1, 6-1.
At the Mexico Open, fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States, a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 defeated 18-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.