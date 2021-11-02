Canada eliminated at Billie Jean Cup finals after 3 losses to Russia
Zhao drops singles match along with Marino, who loses in doubles with Dabrowski
Russia brought Canada to earth by winning their Billie Jean King Cup tie 3-0 on Tuesday in Prague.
Canada's confidence was boosted the day before when it upset defending champion France, but Russia with its players in the top 50 was too strong.
Daria Kasatkina eased past Carol Zhao in straight sets, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova clinched the win overcoming Rebecca Marino 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
"In the second set, the chances [to win] were 50-50 and I'm just happy with the third set," Pavlyuchenkova said.
WATCH | Marino drops 3rd-and-deciding set to Pavlyuchenkova:
Russia's dominance was completed in the doubles where Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Marino 6-3, 6-1.
Russia completes Group A against France on Wednesday.
WATCH | Russia 3-for-3 on the court against Canada in Prague:
Mertens upended by 131st-ranked Sanders
The 12 teams in the finals are divided into four groups of three teams. Only the group winners advance to the semifinals on Friday.
In Group B, 2019 runner-up Australia opened its account beating Belgium 2-0.
After Daria Gavrilova's three-set win over Greet Minnen, the 131st-ranked Storm Sanders on debut came from a set down to stun 18th-ranked Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0. Sanders converted her second match point with the last of her 35 winners.
"That was a most incredible feeling, I'm still shaking," Sanders said.
Australia next plays Belarus on Thursday. Belgium beat Belarus 2-1 on Monday.
Later Tuesday, the United States got started against Slovakia, while Germany played Switzerland.
WATCH | Canada stuns defending champion France on Monday:
