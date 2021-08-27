Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Canada set to replace Hungary in Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament

The twice-postponed finals of the Billie Jean King Cup will be played in Prague from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, the International Tennis Federation said Friday. Canada will replace Hungary in the tournament, which will be played at the 02 Arena on indoor hard courts.

Pandemic-delayed finals to be played in November in Prague

The Associated Press ·
Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action at the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup. After a delay brought on by the pandemic, the tournament, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is scheduled to be played in Prague from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6. (Keon Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

The twice-postponed finals of the Billie Jean King Cup will be played in Prague from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, the International Tennis Federation said Friday.

The tournament, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was originally scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, in April 2020 but was postponed for 12 months when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. In February, it was postponed again.

Organizers were then forced to find a new host when Budapest backed out in May, citing lingering COVID-19 concerns.

Canada will replace Hungary in the 12-team competition, which will be played at the 02 Arena on indoor hard courts.

The Czech Republic has previously hosted Fed Cup competitions at the O2 Arena, with the national team winning the 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018 finals on home soil.

Last year, the competition was renamed to honour King and her lifelong battle for equality and social justice.

WATCH | Billie Jean King's lifelong fight for equality:

Billie Jean King’s lifelong fight for equality

2 days ago
9:15
Tennis legend Billie Jean King talks to Adrienne Arsenault about her lifelong fight for equality, its impact on sports now and what it was like to share her struggles in a new book, All In. 9:15

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now