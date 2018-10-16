Canadian women to play on clay at Fed Cup tie in the Netherlands

Canada's upcoming Fed Cup meeting with the host Netherlands will take place on the clay courts of the indoor Maaspoort Sports and Events venue in 's-Hertogenbosch.

The Royal Dutch Lawn Association announced the venue for the Feb. 9-10 world group II tie Tuesday.

It will be the seventh meeting between Canada and the Netherlands at the international women's tennis tournament, but the first since 1987, when Canada defeated the Dutch 3-0 in Vancouver. The two countries have split their six meetings, though Canada has won the last three.

The winner will earn a spot in the world group I playoff tie in April.

Heidi El Tabakh (Toronto) will make her debut as captain of 17th-ranked Canada, which will announce its lineup at a later date. The Dutch are ranked 10th.

Canada earned its spot in world group II with a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in April with a team comprised of Francoise Abanda (Montreal), Bianca Andreescu (Mississauga, Ont.), Eugenie Bouchard (Westmount, Que.) and Gabriela Dabrowski (Ottawa).

The tie between the countries comes after Canada's men's team dispatched the Netherlands 3-1 in a Davis Cup world group playoff in Toronto last month.

Milos Raonic clinches Davis Cup tie win for Canada: