Raonic's straight-set win gives Canada quick 1-0 lead in Davis Cup tie

Milos Raonic beat Thiemo de Bakker in three sets to give Canada a 1-0 advantage over the Netherlands on Friday in Toronto in the first rubber of their Davis Cup draw.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., overpowered de Bakker 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, relying on his big serve for 21 aces to the Dutchman's two.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faced Robin Haase later Friday in the second singles rubber of the World Group playoffs.

Toronto's Daniel Nestor and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil will team up on Saturday in the doubles rubber, facing Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer.

The singles matchups will flip on Sunday, with Raonic playing Haase and Shapovalov taking on de Bakker.

Raonic is the top-ranked Canadian on the ATP Tour, rising up to No. 20 worldwide after his run to the fourth round at the U.S. Open at the start of September.