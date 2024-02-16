Leylah Fernandez falls in straight sets to Elena Rybakina in Qatar Open quarterfinals

Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the Qatar Open on Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2 quarterfinal loss to third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in Doha.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., led the first set 4-1 and appeared to be in control of the match.

But Rybakina won the next six games and defended five game points in the final game of the first set before clinching it 6-4.

Rybakina also won the last four games of the match on her way to advancing to her third semifinal of the season.

"She's very good player, lefty, tricky one," Rybakina said. "Didn't start the match that well, but in the end found my way in the first set and happy to win in two.

"Today was quite windy compared other days. I didn't start with my serve well, and it was not easy to adjust. But ... I found my way, and also started to return and be better."

Rybakina will next face Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who is making her first hard-court semifinal appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament in 14 years.

The 21-year-old Fernandez, who entered the tournament ranked 38th in the world, improved her singles record on the year to 5-3 by advancing to the quarterfinals in Doha