Canada's Marino ousted from Indian Wells in opening round
Vancouver native falls 6-2, 6-2 to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova
Canada's Rebecca Marino fell 6-2, 6-2 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in opening-round action at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday in Indian Wells, Calif.
The 32-year-old Vancouver native hit two aces but had six double faults, while only winning 60.6 per cent of first-serve points.
In addition, Marino did not have a single break point opportunity in the one hour, 10-minute match.
Later Thursday, Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American Taylor Townsend take on Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei in the first round of women's doubles.
On the men's side, Canadian stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov open the tournament against American Ben Shelton and Denmark's Holger Rune.
