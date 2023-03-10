Canada's Marino ousted from Indian Wells in opening round

Canada's Rebecca Marino fell 6-2, 6-2 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in opening-round action at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday in Indian Wells, Calif.

The 32-year-old Vancouver native hit two aces but had six double faults, while only winning 60.6 per cent of first-serve points.

In addition, Marino did not have a single break point opportunity in the one hour, 10-minute match.

Vondrousova, meanwhile, fired four aces to four double faults and won 86.2 per cent of first-serve points. She also converted on four of her eight break point chances.

Later Thursday, Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American Taylor Townsend take on Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei in the first round of women's doubles.

On the men's side, Canadian stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov open the tournament against American Ben Shelton and Denmark's Holger Rune.

WATCH | Marino eliminated by Vondrousova in opening round at Indian Wells: