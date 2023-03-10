Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Canada's Marino ousted from Indian Wells in opening round

Canada's Rebecca Marino fell 6-2, 6-2 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in opening-round action at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday in Indian Wells, Calif.

Vancouver native falls 6-2, 6-2 to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova

The Canadian Press ·
A female tennis player wearing a visor hat grits her teeth while hitting the ball with the racket in her right hand.
Canada's Rebecca Marino, seen above in January, had six double faults while only winning 60.6 per cent of first-serve points during a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/The Associated Press)

Canada's Rebecca Marino fell 6-2, 6-2 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in opening-round action at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday in Indian Wells, Calif.

The 32-year-old Vancouver native hit two aces but had six double faults, while only winning 60.6 per cent of first-serve points.

In addition, Marino did not have a single break point opportunity in the one hour, 10-minute match.

Vondrousova, meanwhile, fired four aces to four double faults and won 86.2 per cent of first-serve points. She also converted on four of her eight break point chances.

Later Thursday, Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American Taylor Townsend take on Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei in the first round of women's doubles.

On the men's side, Canadian stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov open the tournament against American Ben Shelton and Denmark's Holger Rune.

WATCH | Marino eliminated by Vondrousova in opening round at Indian Wells:

Marino eliminated in opening round at Indian Wells

2 hours ago
Duration 1:53
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino was eliminated in the opening round of the PNB Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California Thursday by Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now