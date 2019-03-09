Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances at Indian Wells
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised past Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday afternoon in the Round of 64 at the ATP Indian Wells Masters tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Posts straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round of 64
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime won three break points, with the ninth-seeded Tsitsipas taking none.
WATCH | Felix Auger-Aliassime dispose of Stefanos Tsitsipas:
Auger-Aliassime will play the winner of a match between Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka and Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.
Later Saturday, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., played American Sam Querrey.
