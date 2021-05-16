Canada's Fichman wins women's doubles title with Mexico's Olmos at Italian Open

Canada's Sharon Fichman and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Kristina Mladenovic of France and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 in the Italian Open women's doubles final on Sunday.

Down 4-5 in the second set, Olmos and Fichman saved two match points before breaking Mladenovic's serve and taking the next two games to force a match tiebreak.

Fichman and Olmos, who started playing together this season, entered the field as alternates after Ash Barty and Jennifer Brady withdrew from the doubles draw.

They beat top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens in the second round and fourth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in a weather-delayed semifinal earlier Sunday.

It was Fichman's fourth career doubles title and the third career doubles crown for her partner.

Fichman, a 30-year-old right-hander from Toronto, started the week in the No. 50 position on the WTA Tour's women's doubles rankings list.

Double bagel: Swiatek routs Pliskova in Italian Open final

If Iga Swiatek continues playing like this, she might have no problem defending her French Open title when the year's second Grand Slam starts in two weeks.

The 19-year-old Pole routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 with what is known as a "double bagel" score in an Italian Open final that lasted just 46 minutes Sunday.

Swiatek lost just 13 points.

"Definitely not the best day for me," Pliskova said. "Iga was playing great tennis today."

WATCH | Swiatek cruises to win over Pliskova to win Rome Open title:

Poland's Swiatek shuts out Pliskova in Rome Open final Sports 2:52 Iga Swiatek of Poland dominated Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic 6-0, 6-0 at the WTA Rome Open final Sunday for her third career singles title. 2:52

It was the first double bagel in a WTA final in five years, since Simona Halep overwhelmed Anastasija Sevastova in Bucharest.

"I think you have just days like this in tennis where things are not going your way," Pliskova added. "I will just quickly forget about today."

Blasting winners at will with both her forehand and backhand, Swiatek led 17-5 in winners and committed only five unforced errors to Pliskova's 23.

It wasn't always so easy this week for Swiatek, the surprise winner in Paris last year when she was ranked 54th.

She had to save two match points in her third-round victory over Barbora Krejcikova then had to win twice on Saturday — beating both two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina and 17-year-old Coco Gauff — after her quarter-final was pushed back a day due to rain.

"It's been a tough week but I'm really happy that I got through everything," Swiatek said. "I was super focused today so I'm really proud of myself."

Swiatek's third career title will move her into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time on Monday — to No. 9.

Pliskova was playing in her third consecutive final at the Foro Italico, having won the title in 2019. The veteran Czech player slammed her racket to the clay in frustration early in the second set and received a code violation warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.