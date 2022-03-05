Canada falls to Netherlands in Davis Cup, won't participate in finals

The Canadian Davis Cup team fell to the Netherlands 4-0 in qualifying play Saturday and won't participate in the finals.

It's the first time Canada has failed to reach the Davis Cup Finals since the new format was adopted in 2019.

Instead, Canada will play in the World Group I Playoff in September, with a chance at automatically advancing to the 2023 Davis Cup qualifier at stake.

With the win, the Netherlands earned themselves a spot into the Davis Cup Finals.

The Canadian team of singles competitors Alexis Galarneau and Steven Diez, and doubles team Brayden Schnur and Peter Polansky all fell in straight sets to the Netherlands' players of Botic van de Zandschulp, Tallon Griekspoor, Robin Haase and doubles team Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

Diez played both of his singles ties, but Galarneau only played one of his, as the fifth match between the two countries was decided to not be played.

Rookie initiation in clogs 🤣<br><br>Top marks to <a href="https://twitter.com/tennisgalarneau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tennisgalarneau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DavisCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DavisCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/byRakuten?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#byRakuten</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/TennisCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TennisCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/K581fszqpf">pic.twitter.com/K581fszqpf</a> —@DavisCup

"We knew [from the beginning] it was going to be pretty tough without our top guys," said Diez in a release. "However, the experience here was great. I think the team we have is always really close. Hopefully, we'll see what happens at the next tie but we'll be back for sure."

The Canadian team was without top players Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

The World Group I Playoff is expected to run beginning Sept. 16.