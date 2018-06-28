Denis Shapovalov toppled by unseeded Mischa Zverev at Eastbourne International
Canadian falls in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3
Canada's Denis Shapovalov suffered a surprising loss in the Eastbourne International quarter-finals on Thursday in Eastbourne, England.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fell to unseeded Mischa Zverev of Russia in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Zverev will face second-seeded Kyle Edmund or Kazahkstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the semifinals.
In the women's draw, defending champion Karolina Pliskova was upset by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
The second-seeded Czech player, who has reached the final in the past two years, lost 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in 2 hours, 12 minutes.
It was Sabalenka's first win over a top-10 player.
Sabalenka, who is ranked 45th in the world, fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set and clinched the match when Pliskova sent a forehand wide.
Sabalenka will face 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the semifinals after the Pole eased past fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.
Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki survived a scare to beat Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-4, 6-3.
The eighth-seeded Barty broke twice in the second set but Wozniacki broke straight back each time and the Danish player won four successive games to book her semifinal spot, sealing the result when Barty returned into the net.
Wozniacki will play fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber or seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina.
